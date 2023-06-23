Assistant Chief Officer at Sussex Police recognised at The Asian Women of Achievement Awards 2023

Anita Grant, Assistant Chief Officer at Sussex Police (ACO) for Trust and Legitimacy, has won the Public Service category of The Asian Women of Achievement Awards (AWA), which took place earlier this month

The judges were impressed with Anita’s devotion to improving the lives of others, shaped by her own challenging upbringing and personal experiences of racism.

Twenty years of leadership in the charity sector has allowed Anita to pursue her passion for advocating for those most affected by inequality and make a significant difference.

Anita is involved in work across the trust and legitimacy spectrum, impacting the ongoing Violence Against Women and Girls strategy at Sussex Police, and leads on the Police Race Action Plan for Surrey Police and Sussex Police, where she's established and runs the joint Race Action Programme Insight and Delivery board to implement the national Police Race Action Plan across both forces.

Anita's role as critical friend enables her to explore every aspect of the force; asking questions, challenging, and changing policy, while encouraging real collaboration even when the conversations are difficult.

Anita said: “Winning the AWA award for Public Service is a massive honour and I have been overwhelmed by the response I have received. This award is a declaration that the community supports the work we are doing at Surrey Police and Sussex Police forces to advance equality, diversity and inclusion and puts our anti-racist ethos firmly on the map.

“Personally, I am proud to be recognised for my work across the charity and public sector - I dedicate the award to all young women who want to make a difference: face your fears, choose kindness and never lose sight of what’s truly important.

“The Asian woman of achievement award is, for me, a celebration of my promise to serve, guide and encourage. It serves as a reminder that anyone can achieve their goals and it’s never too late to pursue your dream!”

Deputy Chief Constable Dave McLaren said: “What an incredible difference Assistant Chief Officer Anita Grant makes to Sussex Police. Since joining a year ago, initially as a non-executive director and now as a member of the Chief Officer team leading trust and legitimacy, she has made us a better organisation, delivering a better serve to communities and creating a better environment for colleagues of colour. Anita is very much at the heart of transforming our service into an anti-racist organisation.

“On a personal level, and after 27 years in policing, I can honestly say that she has made me a better leader. It is hard to articulate how she does what she does, but she creates a psychologically safe environment where it is okay to have challenging thoughts and conversations about race.

“I’d like to offer my congratulations to Anita in winning this award in recognition of her accomplishments here at Surrey Police and Sussex Police in driving forwards our Race and Inclusion work, as well as her wider achievements in the community and charity sector.”

