The Arun Sports Association for the Disabled (ASAD) is once again offering weekly sessions at The Arena on Westloats Lane.

ASAD was formed in 1979 by the late Kate Allen MBE and has, ever since, offered a Sunday afternoon session for the disabled members of our community.

Activities range from boccia, darts, short mat bowls, table tennis and crossbow archery, and all of them have been specially adapted for the disabled.

To find out more about volunteering, contact chairman Mike Fildes on 01243 828718 during office hours

The sessions are supported by local service clubs, and volunteers from the Rotary Club of Bognor Regis are on hand to help every week.

Peter Stemp, Rotary Club president said: “ASAD has for more many years been one of our main activities in supporting the disabled in our community, it is our ambition to make this club a success going into the future”.