Asylum seekers to be housed in Newhaven as national numbers reach record high

The Home Office is working with private contractor Clearsprings and the local authorities to house asylum seekers in the East Sussex town.

A Home Office Spokesperson said: “The number of people arriving in the UK who seek asylum and require accommodation has reached record levels, placing unprecedented pressures on the system.

“Despite this, we provide those who are destitute with support whilst we consider their claim and we work hard with local authorities to find appropriate safe accommodation during this challenging time.

"We engage with local authorities as early as possible whenever sites are used for asylum accommodation and work to ensure arrangements are safe for residents and local people.”

