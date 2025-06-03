Photo: Pixabay

A care at home service used by adults with autism or another learning disability ‘requires improvement’ according to a new CQC report.

The service, provided by Olut Services ltd, is responsible for providing care to two different people at two different addresses near Bognor Regis, and inspectors working for the CQC reported four breaches of legal regulations related to safeguarding, safe care and treatment, person centred care and governance during an assessment last year.

The report was published on May 20 and covers a period from December 5 2024 to January 31 2025. Like all CQC reports, it evaluated Olut Services across several areas of care; safety, effectiveness, quality of care, responsiveness, and leadership. Each category was deemed in need of improvement save leadership, which was rated ‘inadequate’.

In order to produce the report, CQC inspectors visited one of the service users in their home, sought feedback from their support circles and viewed a range of records related to their care. Although this led to some positive feedback – the report describes how, when asked about their bedroom, one person gave a thumbs up, and how another person’s relative said their loved one felt ‘very much at home’ – there were plenty of shortfalls, too.

"The provider did not detect and control potential risks in the care environment. Risks to people from other tenants and their visitors had not been robustly considered or managed. The inspection team observed a person smoking cannabis inside a supported living property,” the report said. “There was a failure to identify risks associated with smoking inside the property, including the passive inhalation of cannabis and the behaviour of others whilst they were under the influence a class B drug.”

Other concerns related to incident reports which, according to inspectors, ‘reflected significant physical assaults on staff by a person they were supporting.’

"Staff had not received training in approved techniques to safely disengage from physical confrontation,” the report said. “Staff told us established processes were not in place to debrief and discuss their wellbeing after such an incident.

"Following our feedback the provider told us processes were now in place to record 1-1 discussions with staff following an incident.”