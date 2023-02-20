The local business has been working with charity Horsham Matters to support families who have been evicted or forced into temporary accommodation.
Through its Community Chest initiative, it has helped to fund storage to house furniture and possessions until longer-term housing is found.
One family that has been supported through the scheme said that: “Horsham Matters saved me from having to have a conversation with my 9yr old, telling him that he was about to lose everything we owned that made our house home. Knowing that no matter where we ended up, he would still have everything that he knew around him at the end of it took a massive burden off my shoulders.”
Funds from the Community Chest will also be used to help Horsham Matters provide essential household items such as beds, microwaves, mattresses and duvets to those who have been homeless and move into accommodation.
Horsham Matters fundraising officer Paula Daly said the support has made a positive difference to many people. “Losing your home can be devastating and providing peace of mind that possessions are safe and taking away the financial burden of buying new essential items has an enormous impact. We are really grateful to the generosity of At Home Estate and Letting Agency and their customers, which is having such an impact on many people at a very difficult time in their lives.”
At Home’s director Paul Davies said of the donations: “We have been delighted to support Horsham Matters and the excellent work they do in providing essential services to local families. Supporting local organisations and being able to contribute to their vital fundraising is at the heart of our company values and we are extremely proud that our Community Chest scheme has successfully raised £2,200 for Horsham Matters. We look forward to continuing with this success in the future.”