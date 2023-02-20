At Home Estate and Letting Agency has raised more than £2000 to help improve the lives of thosefacing hardship in the Horsham district.

The local business has been working with charity Horsham Matters to support families who have been evicted or forced into temporary accommodation.

Through its Community Chest initiative, it has helped to fund storage to house furniture and possessions until longer-term housing is found.

One family that has been supported through the scheme said that: “Horsham Matters saved me from having to have a conversation with my 9yr old, telling him that he was about to lose everything we owned that made our house home. Knowing that no matter where we ended up, he would still have everything that he knew around him at the end of it took a massive burden off my shoulders.”

At Home Estate and Letting Agency

Funds from the Community Chest will also be used to help Horsham Matters provide essential household items such as beds, microwaves, mattresses and duvets to those who have been homeless and move into accommodation.

Horsham Matters fundraising officer Paula Daly said the support has made a positive difference to many people. “Losing your home can be devastating and providing peace of mind that possessions are safe and taking away the financial burden of buying new essential items has an enormous impact. We are really grateful to the generosity of At Home Estate and Letting Agency and their customers, which is having such an impact on many people at a very difficult time in their lives.”

