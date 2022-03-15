At least nine trains cancelled between Barnham and Littlehampton

With cancelled trains between Arundel and Barnham across the weekend - commuters have begun their weeks with yet more failures on the train line.
A points failure between Littlehampton and Barnham means trains running between these stations have been cancelled and there are delays until the end of the day.
Read yesterday's story here: Train delays and cancellations between Barnham and Littlehampton
This affects the following services:
Services that would usually run between Portsmouth and Littlehampton
These trains will generally divert after leaving Barnham, running to Bognor Regis, and starting back towards Portsmouth from there.
Shuttle train services that would usually run between Littlehampton and Bognor Regis
These trains have been cancelled.
Some changes to late-evening journeys are also likely, including some of the last Southern services of the day from Portsmouth or Southampton.
Southern Rail have advised people to check a journey planner before going to the station.