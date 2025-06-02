Attempted tool theft in Eastergate sparks police appeal

Do you know anything that might help police with their investigation?

Sussex Police officers are appealing for information after an attempted theft of tools from a White Ford Transit Van near Eastergate, in West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It took place in the early hours of Tuesday, April 22 in Peckham Chase, Eastergate. Officers have conducted a series of enquiries and have issued the appeal after CCTV footage came to light. The suspects are seen in the footage approaching and parking beside the van in a dark Audi Q7. They tried to gain access to the vehicle but were disturbed by triggering the vehicle alarm.

"If you witnessed this incident or have any relevant information such as mobile phone or CCTV footage, please report it to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 8 of 22/04,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said. “We will not tolerate tool theft. We are determined to bring offenders to justice and keep our community safe,” a spokesperson added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the incident, Sussex Police have issued advice to anyone concerned about their own vehicle’s safety.

Park your van in a secure, well-lit location.

Do not leave tools on show if leaving a van unattended and consider using "there are no tools left in this vehicle" signs.

Always store your tools elsewhere at night.

Mark property – it is possible to mark a van and all tools with paint, permanent markers or ultraviolet pens. Similarly, take photos and keep a note of any serial numbers to prove ownership.

If possible, park your van so the side and/or back doors cannot be accessed.

To prevent the van itself being stolen, consider visible deterrents like a steering lock.

If you see any suspicious activity, please report it immediately—your information could help us catch criminals in the act.