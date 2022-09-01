Australian lizard found in a shipping container in Chichester
An Australian lizard was found by surprised workers when they opened a shipping container in Chichester.
West Sussex Wildlife Protection were called out to NJS Scaffolding in Quarry Lane, where staff unpacking goods from their shipping container found a two foot Eastern Australian Water Dragon lizard at the back of it.
One of the group’s rescuers Stan Jonas went to the scene and managed to catch the creature which had arrived in Chichester after a six-week journey from Brisbane in Australia.
He said: “It was still lively, even after six weeks with no food or water.”
It was taken to the RSPCA specialist reptile unit at Braypool Lane in Brighton to be cared for.