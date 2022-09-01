Australian lizard found in a shipping container in Chichester

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex Wildlife Protection were called out to NJS Scaffolding in Quarry Lane, where staff unpacking goods from their shipping container found a two foot Eastern Australian Water Dragon lizard at the back of it.

One of the group’s rescuers Stan Jonas went to the scene and managed to catch the creature which had arrived in Chichester after a six-week journey from Brisbane in Australia.

He said: “It was still lively, even after six weeks with no food or water.”

Eastern Australian Water Dragon lizard found at the back of the container in Chichester

It was taken to the RSPCA specialist reptile unit at Braypool Lane in Brighton to be cared for.