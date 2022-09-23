Australian man shares story of being cradled as a baby by Princess Elizabeth during her visit to Chailey Heritage in Sussex
An Australian man has shared his story of being cradled as a baby by a young Princess Elizabeth during her visit to Chailey Heritage in Sussex more than 70 years ago.
Maurice Occleshaw, 77, from Melbourne, was photographed being held by the future monarch in June 1945 while he was at a unit for babies who had been displaced by the Blitz.
Speaking to Chailey Heritage Foundation, Maurice said his mother was recovering from tuberculosis while his father was serving onboard HMS Sussex.
He said: “When I was six months old, the Queen Mother and the two Princesses came to visit the hospital at Chailey Heritage. It was assumed that I was crying in my cot, and as the Princess Elizabeth was passing, she picked me up to stop me crying, and nursed me in her arms briefly.”
The charity said the Queen Mother was Patron of Chailey Heritage School from 1940 until 2002. The Baby Clinic at Chailey Heritage was named ‘Princess Elizabeth Clinic for Tiny Babes’ by Royal permission.
Maurice said the photo changed the course of his life after it was seen by Mr. Alfred Occleshaw (no relation) in Victoria, Australia.
Maurice said Alfred sent food parcels to his parents and offered to sponsor them as migrants to Australia.
He said: “The government of Australia would not allow us to go because of my mum’s TB health problem, which she unfortunately succumbed to in 1952. Some years later after my dad remarried, we were accepted as migrants to Australia, and arrived there in 1958 aboard the SS Strathnaver.”
Maurice said he had another encounter with Queen Elizabeth II when she opened the Cutty Sark in 1954.
“I was on parade as a member of the St. John Ambulance brigade,” said Maurice, adding that he was three yards from her.
He said: “I would have loved to tell her I was the baby in her arms back in 1945, but I thought I’d better not. Now she has gone, I only wish that I had the chance to tell her.”
Chailey’s chief executive Helen Hewitt said: “Maurice’s story has touched the hearts of everyone at Chailey, and I’d like to thank him for getting in touch with us and recounting his memories.”
Maurice thanked the charity and encourages people to donate.
Visit www.chf.org.uk.