'Authorities informed' after travellers arrive at East Beach, in Selsey

East Beach in Selsey

‘All relevant authorities have been contacted’,Selsey Town Council has said after a number of travellers arrived in East Beach, Selsey yesterday afternoon (July 14).

Addressing residents on Facebook, a spokesperson for the Town Council said that community warden Rich Mooney visited the site not long after the travellers arrived, took vehicle details, and spoke with the group, which comprised three men with children, who told him they planned to stay for a couple of days.

Mr Mooney made clear that anti-social behaviour would not be tolerated, the council said, and gave the group refuse sacks to help ensure the area remains clear. He also notified the police, Chichester District Council’s Traveller Officer, and the local neighbourhood officer. A site visit by relevant authorities is expected later today (July 15).

"We’d also like to reassure residents that Selsey Town Council has repeatedly requested that Chichester District Council (CDC) use the height barrier at this car park to help prevent such situations,” a spokesperson said. “However, as the land belongs to CDC, STC has no authority to enforce or manage access to the site.”

“For any further questions or concerns, please contact Chichester District Council directly and not Selsey's Community Warden, as they are responsible for this land and its management.”

Chichester District Council has been approached for additional comment.