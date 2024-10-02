Autism no barrier to swimming for plucky Eastbourne girl
Emilee Lambert, 11, from Eastbourne, disliked swimming lessons at school and on the few occasions she went to the pool, never allowed her face to get wet.
After a holiday in Spain when she successfully got into the swimming pool up to her waist, she agreed to start lessons.
Her mother, Elise Upperton, chose Wave Swim School at Hillbrow Health and Wellbeing in Meads and was delighted with Emilee’s progress in just one lesson.
She said: “The swimming teacher really put her ease and was very attentive. Emilee had an absolute blast and did so well.
“She always hated putting her face in the water but this time, she got a full watering can and tipped it over her own head - it was fabulous to watch. She even jumped into the pool, holding the instructor’s hand – something she had never done before.
“The experience was so different to other swimming lessons for Emilee, she was really buzzing afterwards and is so excited to go back.”
Wave Swim School offers swimming lessons for children of all ages and abilities including adult and baby sessions, pre-school and school-age lessons. It has been running for more than 16 years at swimming pools in Lewes, Seaford and Newhaven and recently launched at Hillbrow Health and Wellbeing.
Emilee’s swimming teacher, Michelle Evans, said: ''Learning to swim can be challenging for many people, but can be more difficult for people with special educational needs and disabilities but regardless of individual barriers, it is wonderful to see them overcoming their fears and enjoying themselves in the pool.
“I’m really looking forward to helping Emilee progress further and seeing her confidence grow in the water even more as our lessons continue.”
