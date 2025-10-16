Autumnal hues and views at Borde Hill

At Borde Hill - the Grade II* listed Garden in West Sussex - the arrival of autumn brings glorious trees saturated with fiery colour, alongside a vibrant calendar of seasonal events. Set within 383 acres of heritage parkland, a listed landscape in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the Garden is renowned for its cornus, acers, and liquidambar trees, which blaze in a rich tapestry of reds, oranges, and golds throughout the autumn months. The scenic backdrop of Borde Hill is the ideal place to enjoy a day out with family or friends and is less than an hour from London. From garden enthusiasts to families and culture lovers, Borde Hill offers an exciting calendar of autumnal activities to explore. Also this Halloween half term, something supernatural is brewing at Borde Hill with A Haunting Halloween. Young Ghost Hunters are invited to uncover what’s spooking the Powers family at Mortal Mansion by following a fun and interactive children’s story trail through the Garden. Along the way, they'll help solve the mystery of why Sir Haunt-A-Lot is unable to rest in peace, taking on riddles, cracking clues, and racing around Ghost Ships on the South Lawn. Everyone who completes the trail will receive a prize. Plus, on select dates, the Garden Marquee transforms into a hub of Halloween excitement with a spellbinding line-up of activities, ranging from slime making and explosive experiments to creepy critter encounters, magic shows, and Halloween parties. (Trail tickets: £4.50 per child, plus Garden admission to include a prize. Free to members. The trail is suitable for children aged 3 to 8 years old. Activities on selected days come with additional charges and need to be booked in advance)