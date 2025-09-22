Award for miniature temple in Devonshire Park

The Eastbourne Society’s project to reinstate the miniature temple which stood in Devonshire Park from 1896 to 1981 has resulted in an award for the new building, now known as the Burlington Bower.

At its annual awards ceremony at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, the Sussex Heritage Trust awarded the Bower a Highly Commended Certificate in the Landscape and Gardens Category which, in the view of the judges, ‘celebrated the park’s rich heritage and community spirit’.

The judging teams comprised of heritage experts, architects and construction professionals who visited every project.

The awards honour excellence in conservation, restoration and good new design while supporting the ongoing use of traditional skills and materials.