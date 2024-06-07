Award winning Bexhill micropub celebrates serving 1,000 different beers

The pub, in Sea Road, prides itself on its wide selection of ever-changing real ales from from independent brewers from Sussex and further afield. It also offer a range of authentic farm ciders.

The Brickmakers, which has only been open for four years, was named Pub of the Year by by the South East Sussex branch of CAMRA for the third year running in April.

It was opened in November 2019 by real ale enthusiasts Robin Hill and Martin Payne and has gone from strength to strength.

It took its name from the fact that in the 1930’s it was used as a premises by the nearby Lunsford Brick and Tile Manufacturing Co. who operated a quarry in Sussex.

Real ale is served up straight from the barrel from a glass-fronted stillage which is cooled to cellar temperature.

The 1,000th real ale was Waves Away, a relatively new beer from Burning Sky, based at Firle, in the Sussex Downs, near Lewes. It was a 4.5 percent pale ale made with Maris Otter malt and Citra and Mosaic hops with a flowery and citrus taste. The Brickmakers was offering it for the special price of just £2.80 while the barrel lasted.

The first pint was served to Peter Page-Mitchell who has a long involvement with Sussex branches of CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale). Peter said: “It’s a lovely beer and it’s amazing what the Brickmakers has done since opening.

Martin Payne said: “We have had great local support. This was our 1,000th different beer from 281 different breweries.”

The pub is also known for its popular seasonal beer festivals and organises trips for its regulars to local breweries in the area.

The Brickmakers is no stranger to awards. In 2021 it was named Conversion to Pub Use Award in CAMRA’s prestigious Pub Design Awards, held in conjunction with Historic England to celebrate exceptional pubs across the country that have undergone conversion or conservation work, or are newly built.

It retains some fireplaces built from Lunsford Brick products, as well as an attractive mosaic threshold featuring the brick company’s name.

1 . Peter Page Mitchell was the first to sample the 1,000th beer Peter Page Mitchell was the first to sample the 1,000th beer Photo: supplied

2 . Brickmakers The 1,000th beer was brewed in Sussex Photo: supplied

3 . The Brickmakers in Bexhill The Brickmakers in Bexhill Photo: supplied

4 . Brickmakers The wide selection of beers and ciders Photo: supplied