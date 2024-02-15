James Ross is coming to Hastings

James presents the interactive comedy show at the Pig venue, at White Rock, on Friday February 16 at 8pm.

Support on the night comes from local comedian Nick Elleray. Juliet Brando said: "Nick was one of the acts in the first Sanctuary Comedy Special and went down a storm so you are in for a treat.”

James Ross founded Quantum Leopard - a comedy night in London. It was created in 2015 and has won multiple Chortle Awards. The show had a mixture of professional and semi-professional comedians and new acts.

His latest show, which involved audience interaction, is based on childhood favourite Guess Who? The show is a fund raiser for ​Hastings Community of Sanctuary, a local volunteer-run charity committed to building a culture of welcome for people seeking sanctuary in our town.

They work to raise awareness of the issues facing refugees and people seeking asylum, run collections for essential items and raise funds to support local projects. HCoS grew out of community group Hastings Supports Refugees and joined the national City of Sanctuary movement in 2017. Projects include The People’s Boutique (providing free good quality adult and children’s clothes)