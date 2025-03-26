Award-winning Horsham pub invests cash into 'community garden'

A Horsham pub is to invest £1,000 into developing a community garden after scooping a major award.

The King’s Arms in Bishopric, Horsham, is investing the money in a ‘King’s Community Garden’ after making it to the final six in the Great British Pub Awards ‘community hero category.’

The prize money was provided by category sponsor Coca-Cola and will be used to fund gardening efforts that bring the Horsham community together and help to restore local green space.

The King’s Arms is officially registered as a fundraising partner for national mental health charity MIND and also provides a helping hand to the charity Horsham Matters, along with staging an annual charity golf day which this year raised more than £1,000 for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Since taking over the pub during the pandemic, landlady Jodie Munday has gone above and beyond to expand the pub’s role beyond a typical establishment, even offering dog-sitting and dog-walking services for community members.

Such initiatives have made The King’s Arms a repeat contender at the Great British Pub Awards – it was also a finalist for the ‘Best Pub for Dogs’ category in 2023 and is the only pub in Sussex to have reached the finals of the coveted awards twice.

Jodie now hopes the pub can host ‘Mental Health Mates Walks’ in Horsham, providing free teas, coffees and cakes for participants. The aim is to help those who are struggling by fostering a sense of community.

Jodie said: “It’s truly an incredible feeling for our pub to have been acknowledged as a Community Hero in one of the most prestigious pub awards. Making everyone feel safe and welcome in The King’s Arms means the world to us and this nomination has assured us that we’re doing right by our locals.

“I hope that this recognition encourages others to support their community members who could be experiencing loneliness or struggling with their own mental health – it really goes to show that even the smallest acts of kindness can have a significant impact on those who need them.”

Holly Firmin, senior community partnerships manager at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, added: “Pubs are vital to the fabric of our communities and it is truly inspiring to see the steadfast dedication they’ve shown towards helping others.

"It’s our pleasure to support The King’s Arms and the Horsham community; their commitment to making a positive difference in people’s lives is brilliant to see.”