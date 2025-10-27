Award-winning West Sussex cheerleaders on way to European stardom

A group of award-winning West Sussex cheerleaders are on their way to European stardom.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Steyning Grammar School Cheerleading Squad – also known as Steyning Storm – have won an opportunity to compete at the European Championships in Barcelona next year.

Head coach Hermione Bell said: “Last year, at the Future Cheer Nationals, our team was placed first in the schools division and even went on to be crowned Grand Champions of the Day — the highest-scoring routine in the entire competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because of this outstanding achievement, the team earned an incredible opportunity: a bid to compete at the European Championships in Barcelona. Now, we’re working hard to make this dream a reality.”

Steyning Grammar School Cheerleading Squad – also known as Steyning Storm

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help the squad meet the costs of taking part. See https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-us-raise-enough-money-for-our-competition

Squad members have already been busy fundraising through cake sales, Tesco bag packs, and even a ‘Sponge the Teacher’ event – “which was a huge hit,” said Mrs Bell. “But to get our full team to Barcelona, we still need to raise more funds for travel and accommodation.”

The girls’ path to stardom started eight years ago when Mrs Bell arrived at Steyning. “Our cheerleading team began with just a handful of passionate students,” she said. “Since then, Steyning Storm has grown into something truly incredible – a powerhouse of talent, teamwork, and school spirit.

“Today, we have 27 amazing girls in our senior team and 25 in our junior team, all aged between 11 and 16. Their dedication, energy, and enthusiasm are inspiring – and it’s paid off in a big way!”