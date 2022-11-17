Awards presented to Littlehampton Sea Cadets during annual Royal Navy inspection

The unit was visited by Trevor Price on November 4 for the annual inspection. He was given a tour and saw the cadets in action. Classes for senior cadets involved seamanship, piping and ration pack cooking, while the junior cadets were making remembrance lanterns, one of which was presented to Commander Price at the end of the evening.
Some cadets were awarded promotions, to Ordinary Cadet and Able Cadet. Commander Price also presented two offshore sailing badges, a rowing coxswain, one bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s award and two BTEC level one certificates in personal development and teamwork.
Commander Price also presented the first aid competition team with their bronze medals for coming third and AC Smallbone with her gold medal for winning the individual competition with maximum marks at the Southern Area First Aid Competition, held at the Reigate unit. The team had won through to the area competition by winning the Central District Competition at the Gosport unit on October 15.