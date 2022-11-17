Awards presented to Littlehampton Sea Cadets during annual Royal Navy inspection

Littlehampton Sea Cadets have been praised during the annual inspection by the Royal Navy and awards have been presented by the southern area officer commander.

Littlehampton Sea Cadets with southern area officer commander Trevor Price

The unit was visited by Trevor Price on November 4 for the annual inspection. He was given a tour and saw the cadets in action. Classes for senior cadets involved seamanship, piping and ration pack cooking, while the junior cadets were making remembrance lanterns, one of which was presented to Commander Price at the end of the evening.

Some cadets were awarded promotions, to Ordinary Cadet and Able Cadet. Commander Price also presented two offshore sailing badges, a rowing coxswain, one bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s award and two BTEC level one certificates in personal development and teamwork.