'Awful sewage smell' wafts across St Leonards

Residents have been complaining about the nasty odour in the west St Leonards area, saying it was in the air yesterday (Monday, June 27) and today (Tuesday, June 28).

It is believed to be emanating from the pumping station in the area.

One resident said: “Yesterday and today there has been an awful sewage smell around West St Leonards. It’s coming from that pumping station again, the usual suspect.”

The pumping station

At the end of July last year, Southern Water was sent to the area to deal with a burst pipe under the cycle path at Bulverhythe beach, Cinque Ports Way.

Two days later there was a second serious sewage leak which flooded nearby beach huts and affected the beach.

As a result, the area was cordoned off and closed throughout the weekend, and into the early part of the following week.

At the time a Southern Water spokesman said the company worked ‘rapidly’ after the sewer main broke close to Bulverhythe beach.

But in April this year a car park and several gardens were flooded in the Bulverhythe area after the wastewater main burst late at night.

Southern Water said it sent around 30 tankers as part of the clean-up operation and put in place traffic management on Bexhill Road so the tankers could operate safety.

It took almost a week to complete the first phase of repairs following the major leak.