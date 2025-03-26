Baby bank for Worthing and Lancing launched by mother and daughter

A new baby bank for Worthing and Lancing has been launched by a mother and daughter after they found there was no similar service in the area.

Sylvie Knight and her daughter Clara Knight are operating Little Storks Baby Bank Lancing and Worthing under the umbrellas of Broadwater Support Group & Community Hub in Worthing and Lancing and Sompting Food Bank.

There will be fortnightly pop-up sessions at the hub in South Farm Road on Wednesdays and at Lancing Parish Hall on Thursdays.

Sylvie said: "I see it as an emergency thing, for people who are suffering. We are in touch with health visitors and we are hoping it will become something that works as much on referrals as on a pop-up basis.

"Everything has been donated and we will see how it goes. At the moment, we have decided that we are not going to charge for now.

"We started it because there didn't seem to be a baby bank in the area - the number of people who have said to us there is nothing like it here."

Clara said they spotted 'a gap that needed to be filled' just after Christmas, when she wanted to donate some of her own baby bits and discovered the nearest baby banks were in Crawley and Chichester.

She explained: "From this, the idea of the Little Storks Baby Bank was born. Covering Lancing and Worthing, we aim to provide baby essentials to families who are in need of a little extra support in these difficult times.

"We want to make things a little easier for families who may be struggling now, or who may need a little extra help in the future. If you are in a position where you can spare a little change to help towards this new venture it would be very much appreciated."

It is currently aimed at babies and toddlers up to two years of age. Clara has launched a Crowdfunder appeal at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/little-Storks-baby-bank-Lancing-and-Worthing to help raise funds to set up and run the baby bank.

The first pop up was at Lancing Parish Hall on March 20 and the grand launch event was held at the Broadwater Community Hub on Wednesday, March 26.

Joining the party were members of Crafts and a Cuppa, a knitting and crochet group based at the Old Songs' Home in Worthing. They have been making items for the community hub since it opened in South Farm Road two years ago and will be supplying bootees, clothes and blankets for the baby bank.

The Broadwater Support Group was started in March 2020 by Margaret Howard, Worthing borough councillor for Broadwater, to help vulnerable people during the Covid-19 lockdown.

She launched a Facebook group and put out a call for volunteers. The response was overwhelming, meaning leaflets could be delivered to help reach those not on social media.

After three years of helping scores of families every week, the long-held dream of opening a community hub was fulfilled on April 2, 2023. It now offers a food pantry, pet pantry, school uniform bank, community library and café space to relax and meet others.

Opening hours at the community hub are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 3pm, and Wednesday 10am to 12.30pm. Find Broadwater Support Group & Community Hub on Facebook for more information.