For the first time in its history, a zoo has welcomed the birth of a rare baby ‘bearcat’.

During routine morning checks on the August 8, zookeepers at Drusillas were delighted to discover Drusillas had a new resident - a tiny baby binturong, known as a binlet.

The creature, who keepers have named ‘Boots’, has become the first binturong ever born at Drusillas in its 100-years.

Binturongs, often nicknamed ‘bearcats’, are native to the rainforests of Southeast Asia. They are listed as vulnerable by the IUCN Red List, with wild populations in steep decline due to deforestation, the illegal wildlife trade, and exploitation in the civet coffee industry.

“This is a huge milestone for us,” said Gemma Romanis, Head Zookeeper at Drusillas.

“Boots is already capturing hearts on the keeping team, with her sleepy squeaks and sweet personality, but this is also a very significant moment for us. There were definitely some happy tears shed when we discovered Dora had given birth, we were so proud!

“It was such a special moment. Dora is a fantastic mum, she’s calm, gentle, and incredibly attentive. She’s raised cubs before at her previous zoo, and her experience really shows.

“She hasn’t left the nest much yet, which is totally normal at this age.

“Binlets usually stay hidden for the first three months. But we’re already seeing her curious side emerge. Her eyes are bright and alert, her whiskers are growing in, and she even has that famous popcorn scent that binturongs are known for.”

Despite Binturongs being nicknamed ‘bearcats,’ they’re neither bears nor cats.

The tree-dwelling mammals belong to the civet family and are one of the rarest species in zoos across the UK.

“Boots’ birth is a beautiful reminder of what’s at stake,” Gemma said. “These are extraordinary animals: intelligent, sensitive, and vital to their ecosystems. To see one born here at Drusillas is really special.”