Bachata social dancing craze on Eastbourne seafront proves to be a hit

Members of Alex's Bachata class on the Western Lawns at Eastbourne

Alex Kent, organiser of Eastbourne Bachata, has started up the outdoor classes in the dance each Tuesday at 6.30pm.

Bachata is a social dance and music genre that originated in the Dominican Republic.

It is described as being a little slower than salsa, with basics that are easy to learn for even the most left-footed dancers.

Alex said: “With prices going through the roof, I thought Eastbourne could do with a little bit of free entertainment on a Tuesday evening.

"Bachata is a fun social dance for all ages that you'd normally have to travel to Brighton, London or Hastings for, so I thought it makes perfect sense in a cost-of-living crisis to start a beginners class right here on the Sunshine Coast.”

As with all social dancing, dancers can come on their own or with a partner as they be regularly switching throughout the evening. Dancers should wear comfortable clothes and footwear.

Nathan, who came along with partner Rachel, said: "Having never attended a dance class before I approached my first lesson with a little trepidation. Any fears I had though were blown away in the first lesson.”