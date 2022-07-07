Bachata social dancing craze on Eastbourne seafront proves to be a hit

Alex Kent, organiser of Eastbourne Bachata, has started up the outdoor classes in the dance each Tuesday at 6.30pm.
Bachata is a social dance and music genre that originated in the Dominican Republic.
It is described as being a little slower than salsa, with basics that are easy to learn for even the most left-footed dancers.
Alex said: “With prices going through the roof, I thought Eastbourne could do with a little bit of free entertainment on a Tuesday evening.
"Bachata is a fun social dance for all ages that you'd normally have to travel to Brighton, London or Hastings for, so I thought it makes perfect sense in a cost-of-living crisis to start a beginners class right here on the Sunshine Coast.”
As with all social dancing, dancers can come on their own or with a partner as they be regularly switching throughout the evening. Dancers should wear comfortable clothes and footwear.
Nathan, who came along with partner Rachel, said: "Having never attended a dance class before I approached my first lesson with a little trepidation. Any fears I had though were blown away in the first lesson.”
For more information, visit the Eastbourne Bachata Facebook page here.