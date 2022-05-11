Balcombe theatre group 1920s murder on the dancefloor: In pictures

On Saturday, April 30, The Victory Players created a 1920s wonderland in the Victory Hall with characters in beautiful costumes, straight from a mystery board game. From the moment the audience arrived, they were part of the experience, as invited guests to an event at the local “Manor”.

The dramatic action took place between courses in the centre of the hall, with food and service by the Balcombe Club.

The arrival of the detective during dessert was a surprise and the audience were invited to interview the characters to help them decide ‘whodunnit’.

Jane Horrell, producer, said: “For our first big production after the pandemic, we just really wanted to give the village a big glamorous party, and the fact that so many got dressed 1920s style, shows how much people wanted this.”

At the evening’s finale the audience got to try out a Charleston with the actors before the award of prizes for best dressed guests and best detectives.

The Victory Players’ next appearance is at Balcombe Fete on Saturday, July 16.

1. The Victory Players 1920s murder mystery evening: Rob Garfield Photo Sales

2. The Victory Players 1920s murder mystery evening: Dee and Joyce Photo Sales

3. The Victory Players 1920s murder mystery evening: Chloe Photo Sales

4. The Victory Players 1920s murder mystery evening: Helen Savage-Butcher and Joyce Baldwin Photo Sales