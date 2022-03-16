Balcome Primary fund Ukrainian aid instead of play equipment

Children at Balcombe CE Primary School enjoyed the opportunity to eat pancakes on Pancake day (Tuesday, March 1), when members of St Mary’s Church held a pancake sale after school.

The money raised from selling the 120 pancakes was intended to go to the school to buy more playtime equipment for the pupils.

However, in light of recent events in Ukraine, the pupils decided that they would prefer the money to go towards the Christian Aid Ukraine Appeal.

Pupils at a Balcome school joined the local church to sell pancakes raising £150 for Ukrainian refugees

Children at the school have been thinking about the people of Ukraine in collective worship and considering how they can be good friends.

Following a school discussion about how to spend the funds raised, pupils decided that they would prefer to wait for new skipping ropes and instead send the money raised to the Ukraine appeal.

Jack Webb, a pupil in Forest Class, said: “There is no decision to make really. It is unfair the way the Ukrainians are being treated. We have so much, we have to help them.”

Headteacher Wendy Millbanks said: “I am so proud of our pupils. They are always keen to have new equipment for playtimes, but they put the needs of others above their own in order to help the children, who they recognise are going through a very tough time.”

Denise Vickerstaff, St Mary’s church warden, said: “I am delighted that so many children and their parents supported our sale, buying pancakes and raising money to help those children and their families affected by the war in Ukraine.”

