Dogs Trust Shoreham is looking after three-year-old Benny, who is a ‘playful, loyal and loving’ companion, ‘if you give him the time he needs to get to know you’.

The animal rescue service said: “With Wimbledon underway, why not add a furry fetcher to your family?

"Whilst the nation is gripped with Wimbledon, Dogs Trust Shoreham have their very own tennis paw-nament champion, Benny, to keep them entertained whilst he awaits his forever family.”

Benny would like a ‘multi-person household’ so that there's ‘always someone around to keep him company’.

Whilst he ‘may already be a canine champion with his ball skills’, Benny is hoping for a family who can continue reward-based training to ‘help him gain some confidence’, as well as ‘building up his skillset’.

“He would also prefer to be the only pet in the home so he can be the main focus of his family,” a Dogs Trust Shoreham spokesperson said.

"He is able to live with children aged 14 and over. A garden of his own is essential, so he has a place to play, game, set and fetch.

Benny with Ryan Hawkins, maintenance operative, whose role is funded by the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

“The Benny's perfect match would be an active family who have plenty of time to dedicate just to him and treat him like the top dog he is.

"Benny is ball-mad and loves a game of fetch, especially with his best friend, Ryan Hawkins, maintenance operative, whose role is funded by the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.”

Ryan has been building and decorating a new cabin and sheds at the centre but it has been ‘tough to resist Benny’s big brown eyes’ when he fancies a game of fetch.

Adel Burnett, Dogs Trust Shoreham manager said: “We’re extremely grateful to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery, whose support helps to fund our amazing maintenance operatives.

Benny would prefer to be the only pet in the home 'so he can be the main focus of his family'.

"Their support directly helps our centres and the dogs in our care and enables us to employ maintenance operatives like Ryan, who is just shy of reaching twenty years of service at the centre.

"Having staff members like Ryan, also means we can complete vital tasks at the centre, which help improve the facilities for dogs like Benny during their stay with us. As an added bonus, Ryan has become Benny’s best pal.”

If Benny could win over your heart, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/ to get the ball rolling.

