Banana plant stuns staff at West Sussex school by producing fruit for first time

Andrew Stanford with the large banana plant at The Weald school in Billingshurst which has produced fruit for the first time ever

A banana plant growing in the grounds of a West Sussex school has stunned staff – by producing fruit for the first time ever.

The plant has been growing in a garden area outside The Weald school in Billingshurst for at least 15 years but has never before produced a flower let alone an actual banana.

School premises manager Andrew Stanford was therefore shocked when he returned from a school trip to Kenya and discovered a bunch of bananas at the top of the huge plant.

"It was amazing,” he said. "They are pretty small and very green but it’s just the fact that it has flowered and produced fruit.”

And it’s even more surprising as Andrew said the plant is not watered or fed and just relies on rainwater for survival. It is not even protected from frost during the winter.

"It’s minimal care,” said Andrew. “It’s very much left to its own devices.”

The Royal Horticultural Society describes banana plants as ‘vigorous and fast growing’, but says they need protection in winter, rich soil and plenty of water and regular feeding.

“Although banana plants rarely flower or fruit outdoors in the UK, they still make eye-catching foliage plants with their dramatically large, tropical leaves,” says the RHS.

The Weald’s banana plant decided to beat the odds and start blooming while Andrew was away with fellow staff and around 40 sixth form students in Kenya.

The Weald has been running the charity ‘Classrooms for Kenya’ for the past 19 years for which pupils regularly fundraise. The charity has been responsible for building scores of permanent safe classrooms for children in rural parts of the country.