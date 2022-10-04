Band of Builders answer Burgess Hill family’s plea for driveway to help wheelchair-bound father with brain damage

Gordon Hart, 55, who is known to everyone as Pete, was left with hypoxic brain damage after suffering a heart attack in April 2020.

Now his partner Sam Horley struggles to get him out of the house because his driveway has become too rutted for his wheelchair.

Sam said: “Pete hates it because the jolts from the ruts and potholes really hurt him. Being able to leave the house on a smooth new driveway will mean the world to Pete and me.”

Gordon Hart (Pete) and Sam Horley from Burgess Hill

If Pete’s wheelchair becomes stuck it can make him late for rehabilitation sessions.

Pete, a father of two girls and a former bricklayer, requires round-the-clock care because he cannot use his arms, hands and legs. He also has epilepsy, diabetes and cortical blindness, and has carers in four times a day to help Sam.

Sam is overseeing his rehabilitation and gave up a 30-year career in the NHS to care for him.

Gordon Hart (Pete) and Sam Horley from Burgess Hill before Pete's heart attack

After the heart attack, Pete was on a ventilator for nearly three months and started to show signs of cognitive recovery. He was then moved to a neurological rehabilitation hospital for five months.

Sam said she battled to get Pete home because of his complex needs and has now secured funding to build an extension and to remodel the downstairs of the home to incorporate a bedroom and bathroom.

She said: “I’ve fought so hard to get Pete home, and we are very grateful that we’re having the building works done to make life easier – but the driveway is a real problem.”

The Band of Builders aims to create a larger, wheelchair-friendly one with parking spaces for Pete’s carers and the eight-day project is set to begin on November 3.

Gordon Hart (Pete) from Burgess Hill

Band of Builders completes practical projects to help members of the UK construction industry who are ill or injured.

Norfolk-based builder and project lead Tony Everett said: “This is very straightforward but something that will have a hugely beneficial impact on Pete’s quality of life.”

