Bar and grill in Bognor Regis applies for licence for new roof top terrace
Rocks Bar and Grill, on High Street, has applied for a variation of a premises licence in order to facilitate a rooftop terrace with 60 seats.
The terrace may also feature a high retaining wall around the perimeter and a small bar, serving a limited number of summer based beverages, according to a public notice.
The application is open to representation from interested parties and responsible authorities between 06.08.2025 and 02.09.2025. All representations should be made in writing and sent to: Licensing Team, Environmental Health, Arun District Council, Arun Civic Centre, Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex, BN17 5LF or emailed to [email protected].
