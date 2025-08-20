Bar and grill in Bognor Regis applies for licence for new roof top terrace

Image: Google Maps.

A bar and grill in Bognor Regis has applied for a licence for a new rooftop terrace, Sussex World can report.

Rocks Bar and Grill, on High Street, has applied for a variation of a premises licence in order to facilitate a rooftop terrace with 60 seats.

The terrace may also feature a high retaining wall around the perimeter and a small bar, serving a limited number of summer based beverages, according to a public notice.

The application is open to representation from interested parties and responsible authorities between 06.08.2025 and 02.09.2025. All representations should be made in writing and sent to: Licensing Team, Environmental Health, Arun District Council, Arun Civic Centre, Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex, BN17 5LF or emailed to [email protected].

