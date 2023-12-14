Barnham Fish and Chip shop's business down nearly 50 per cent as sewage pipe collapse closes main road

December is usually the busiest month of the year for fish and chip shop owner Andrew Chimonides but, after a sewage pipe collapsed on Barnham Road last week, trade is down by about 45 per cent.

Barnham Fish and Shop owner Andrew Chimonides. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“It’s usually busy this time of year because families come down to meet one another, and they don't want to cook, so they treat themselves to a takeaway,” the Barnham Fish Bar owner said. “It’s all big orders for big groups. It’s Ten cod and chips, five cod and chips. There are orders for old people’s homes, that sort of thing. But if people can’t come down, we don't get that trade.”

When the sewage pipe collapsed on Thursday (December 7), the fish bar was slap bang in the middle of the disruption that followed – the full closure of Barnham Road, sewage in the Barnham Rife and Southern Water assets roving the area – and now they’re feeling the squeeze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’ve just lost so much trade. It’s really bad. And the thing is, as a small business, I’ve got to pay my income tax based on last year’s takings, and last year I was buzzing, but this year I’m not. And the worry is ‘will I have money to pay the income tax? Can I pay the VAT?’ It’s a massive concern, and I just don’t know if we will,” Mr Chimonides said.

Major disruption has been reported in Barnham after a sewage pipe collapsed. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

"Everyone in Barnham is suffering right now. It doesn’t matter if you’re a fish and chip shop, the Indian takeaway, the Chinese takeaway, the Kebab shop. We’re all feeling it right now.”

He made clear that the community needs an intervention, and for Southern Water staff to fix the collapsed sewer pipe as soon as possible, and questioned if the water company should be liable for what businesses like his have lost in trade: “I want that sewer fixed ASAP so I can get my business back. That's not me, but everyone. And it’s not just the main sewer. It’s also the sewer that connects Orchard Way and everything else. If you said to me that this is a third world country, I’d believe you. But we’re not a third world country, this shouldn’t be happening here. They shouldn’t be cutting corners."

Southern Water has been contacted for renewed comment, but the road remains closed at the time of writing. Speaking to Sussex World last week, a spokesperson reassured residents that they are working with bus company Stagecoach to discuss travel arrangements, adding that teams were on the scene of the collapsed pipe, working to repair it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This repair is proving to be difficult due to further issues we have encountered including a void under the road which means this work may take some time to complete. We’re very sorry for the disruption this is causing.”