Frank Laurella, 71, from Barnham, is seeking opinions from members of the public about the dangers of breaking down on dual carriageways, as he reignates plans to make a potentially life-saving road device ‘universal’.

The owner of Road Incident Management Systems (RIMS) made two prototype lane closure alert posts to be used by the emergency services, vehicle recovery staff or drivers during a traffic collision or when a car breaks down on a busy road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said these will alert oncoming vehicles that a vehicle is stationary, and allows them time to move over into the next lane.

Frank Laurella has come up with a plan to help reduce roadside deaths. Photo: Steve Robards

“I’ve been working on a project for a number of years now,” he said. “The situation being the dangers that arise when a person breaks down and a recovery operation is needed.

“In the past, up to now, there hasn’t been any protection for the operator at all, when they’re at the scene and making it safe.

“Through the years, with the help of many people in the recovery business, I came up with a project and idea and procedure that I think will make it much safer.

“I would like the help of people and companies, before I’ve finalised the unit, to help me make it better.

Frank is seeking opinions from members of the public about the dangers of breaking down on dual carriageways, as he reignates plans to make a potentially life-saving road device ‘universal’. Photo: Steve Robards

“I’ve persevered for ten years to try to get someone to give me a chance to put it to the fore.”

Frank, who was born in Italy, moved to Worthing in 1959. He started his own mechanical and recovery business at the age of 19.

“I’ve seen the progression,” he said. “I’ve seen the dangers that can accumulate and get worse and worse.

“I’ve expected it, with faster cars and more traffic on the road.

“We are not in a safe area when carrying out an inspection of a safe area.”

Frank said the idea was inspired by the ‘red x’ system on the motorways, which notifies drivers that the lane ahead is closed.

He has now written a draft rule, to be added to the Highway Code, about temporary incidents.

He added: “It’s got to be a universal statutory situation. I’ve been working passionately to get people to listen.

“I’ve got folders of letters to government and MPs. They all say to me it’s fantastic but that’s as far as it goes.

“Fellow companies around me have lost colleagues at work. I think to myself I’ve got the answer. I can save that guy’s life.”

Frank said a dual carriageway is 'the most dangerous road you can ever break down on' and asked for the thoughts of Gazette readers, about how safe they feel after a breakdown on a busy road.

He said: "It's a unique system which doesn't exist anywhere else. I would like it to become universal like roadworks, when you know an instruction will follow.

"On the recovery side, there's nothing. You look for flashing lights and wait for instructions. It's too late by that point.

"People have lost their lives unnecessarily. This campaign to get the public's opinion.

"If they've got dash cams, they can write in to say what they think of it. I have got something which can save lives, reduce congestion and reduce pollution."