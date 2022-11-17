Barnham pubgoers raise a glass to the fallen and money for the Poppy Appeal at Remembrance Sunday event

Pubgoers raised money as well as a glass to honour the fallen when a popular Barnham pub staged a Remembrance Sunday event.

Managers Steve Rowntree and Jennie Cooper welcomed guests at The Murrell Arms to the World War Two themed gathering, with all money collected from donations given to boost the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal coffers. Everyone paid their respects as they observed a screening of the national Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in Whitehall, before the fundraising event got underway at the specially-decorated hostelry.

Jennie said the day went with a swing and she thanked customers who dug deep to donate. She added: "A great day was had by all, with lots of money raised with donations from customers for the Poppy Appeal. It was great to see varied uniforms and medals on display from our veterans.

"Complimentary port was served and a buffet and snacks were available as 1940s music was played on vinyl then from 1pm until 3pm, customers were treated to live music of the era supplied by Vintage Candy. At 5pm, the vintage meat raffle was drawn with specially-prepared salt beef, game and even a few tins of spam! Thanks to all who came and supported and, of course, who gave so generously.”

The Murrell Arms Managers Steve Rowntree and Jennie Cooper welcomed guests to the World War Two themed gathering, with all money collected from donations given to boost the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal coffers

