Barnham woman takes on London Marathon in memory of her running partner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Barnham woman will be taking on the London Marathon in memory of her running partner, who died at the age of 50 from a rare cancer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire White, 49, is honouring her friend Chantal Neal by running for The Christie Charity, which takes the lead on research into Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC).

Chantal had always dreamed of completing the London Marathon but failed to gain a place last year - perhaps for the best, she admitted. After she died, a grief-stricken Claire began to build up her own running to be able take a place in her honour on Sunday, April 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire said: "Chantal was determined and passionate about running. At just 4ft11in, she was a powerhouse who embraced life with courage and enthusiasm.

Claire White, left, with her good friend and running partner Chantal Neal, who died at the age of 50

"Diagnosed with ACC, including an ultra-rare variation of the disease, Chantal faced her journey with extraordinary bravery, dedicating herself to raising awareness by entering races and raising money for cancer research, and encouraging others to take charge of their health.

"Chantal never shied away from her diagnosis. She was passionate about empowering people to take control of their health, to ask questions and to seek out the experts. Her courage and advocacy inspire me every day.”

ACC is a slow-growing cancer that typically develops in the salivary glands but can also occur in other areas. It tends to spread along nerves and through the bloodstream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chantal, who lived in Bognor Regis with her husband, was first diagnosed in March 2020. When her cancer returned in 2023, her family researched ACC and connected with The Christie in Manchester.

The cancer was too advanced for Chantal to benefit from clinical trials, it turned out, but the hospital's renowned specialists, Dr Rob Metcalf and Dr Joe Haigh, offered invaluable support and guidance. She also agreed to share her tumour data to help advance their studies.

Faye Upfield, Chantal's sister, said: "The knowledge we gained from The Christie meant we had a better understanding of ACC. If we’d had the benefit of this knowledge when Chantal was first diagnosed, it would have helped to push for more relevant and thorough scanning in the years to follow, not just a mammogram of the original site."

Claire's marathon will be the culmination of a series of fundraising events organised in Chantal's memory for The Christie Charity by her family and friends. They have already raised more than £8,600, beating the £7,500 target. Visit www.justgiving.com/page/chantalneal for more information and to make a donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire said: "Running the London Marathon was her dream, and so it is the perfect way to celebrate her wonderful life and continue her legacy. Chantal’s intentions have gifted me an opportunity to be the fittest and strongest I can be heading towards 50.”