Baroness Lola Young set to chair Lewes FC’s annual writing competition The Rooker Prize

Lewes FC has announced a special chair for its 2025 writing competition.

The club said Baroness Lola Young will chair The Rooker Prize, which is now open for entries.

The closing date is Saturday, April 5, and the winner will be announced on Friday, April 18. The prize will be presented at half-time at the women’s match on Sunday, April 27, which is also International Crow and Raven Appreciation Day.

A club spokesperson said: “The Rooker Prize is a competition designed to open up the possibility of writing a novel to everyone. Because all entrants need do is write the opening 250 words of a novel. That’s it. Just that.”

Lewes FC said Baroness Lola Young (right) will chair The Rooker Prize

Entrants must type a 250-word opening to a novel and the book title on one side of A4, stating the genre. Then they should attach it to an email to [email protected] with the subject line ‘ROOKER PRIZE ENTRY’ and put their name and contact details in the email.

The club said: “Baroness Young has previously chaired the Booker Prize and is one of 2,500 owners of Lewes FC. On a recent visit to the club’s ground, The Dripping Pan, Lola kindly volunteered to chair this year’s competition saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be fab to have chaired both the Booker and the Rooker? Not many can lay claim to both accolades!’. We couldn’t agree more.”

The winner will get a hand-carved wooden trophy, plus £250 to go to the charity of their choice. This year’s Rooker Prize is sponsored by Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt of Rockonteurs, as well as publishers Hachette UK.