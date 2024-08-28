Barrels of laughs in Bognor Regis as Zaz the Clown brings the fun to Hotham Park

By Connor Gormley
Published 28th Aug 2024, 16:52 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 17:05 BST
Children’s performer Zaz the Clown went down a treat with children and families in Bognor Regis during a visit last week.

Stopping off at Hotham Park on August 22, as part of the town council organised Funshine Days initiative, Zaz wowed children and adults alike with his entertaining circus tricks and traditional clown routine .

The Funshine Days take place in Hotham Park and the Bognor Regis seafront throughout the Summer in order to provide families with free activities during the long Summer holidays. Between balloon modelling, skateboarding workshops, magicians, a non-stop gaming bus, and a steel drums session, this year’s offerings were no different, giving young people a range of entertaining and interactive ways to spend their six weeks off.

Pictures: 1981Photographer

It was one of several town council-organised Funshine Days held over the Summer.

The funshine days are designed to provide free activities for children and families during the summer holidays.

Zaz is a popular performer, having worked venues across Sussex.

Plenty of young people got a chance to stand up and join in.

