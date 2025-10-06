Baton of Hope for suicide prevention comes to Conquest Hospital

The Beacon of Hope for suicide prevention visited Conquest Hospital during the initiative’s tour across the UK.

The Baton of Hope came to Conquest Hospital on Tuesday, September 23, carried by East Sussex Healthcare Trust’s two baton bearers, Mark Fincher, and Gillian Grattan.

“What really shone through for me was the love, solidarity, allyship and shared hope for change that could be seen in everyone’s faces,” said Mark who is an Advanced Practitioner in training (Physiotherapist) Urgent Community Response and Virtual Wards.

“The support from colleagues and friends was truly incredible and I want to thank each and every one of them for standing with us as baton bearers.

The Baton of Hope came to Conquest Hospital on Tuesday, September 23, carried by East Sussex Healthcare Trust’s two baton bearers, Mark Fincher (third from left), and Gillian Grattan (left). Picture: East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

“I’ve lived with depression since childhood, though I was first diagnosed in 2005. In 2010, after a particularly difficult period, I began planning to end my life and engaged in passive suicidal behaviour. Thankfully, my now wife was my protective factor, but at that time, I had a plan.

“Since then, I’ve continued to experience intrusive suicidal thoughts, sometimes constantly, which can be very distracting. It’s taken time to learn how to live with this, but it has given me a unique perspective. I try to share my story when appropriate, so others know they’re not alone, that support is available, and that help is out there. By speaking openly, I also hope to challenge some of the stigma around men’s mental health.

“I was honoured to be a baton bearer, and I can’t help but feel that this is the beginning of something powerful, something that has the potential to grow into lasting change.”

The Baton of Hope is the UK’s largest suicide prevention initiative, aiming to create a zero-suicide society by encouraging open dialogue and challenging the stigma that still surrounds mental health and suicide.

Gillian, who is a Matron’s Assistant on MacDonald Ward continued: “I wanted to be part of the Baton of Hope to show my support for my brother-in-law and sister-in-law, after experiencing the devastation caused when my nephew committed suicide 15 years ago.

“We have a large, extended and close-knit family, but none of us had any idea that Stuart was struggling. Each and every one of us wishes that he had been able to speak up.

“I also have several close friends who have been affected by suicide and have shared their grief over the loss of their loved ones.

“Nobody should feel that they have nowhere to turn to seek help when they are struggling and it was a privilege to help raise awareness of the great deal of support available.”

More than 75 people joined the baton bearers on the route and, as the baton was passed from Mark to Gillian, Jenny Darwood, Director of People, gave a short speech to the gathered crowd.

“As [the baton] travels the country, it carries with it powerful stories of loss, resilience and hope, encouraging open dialogue and challenging the stigma surrounding suicide,” said Jenny.

“Whether you’ve been personally affected by suicide or not, today is about all of us, standing together with empathy and courage.

“Suicide is often shrouded in silence, yet it touches countless lives. That silence can be isolating. Today, we choose to speak openly, because connection saves lives.”

Paul Smith, Deputy Chief Nurse, also attended the event in support of our baton bearers.

He said: “It was a privilege to meet our baton bearers and to talk to colleagues and members of the public who have had experience with the distressing issue of suicide, either personally or through their professional lives.

“Events like this are step towards a more open conversation about mental health and the pressures that so many people face, and an acknowledgment of the vital role that we and our partners at SPFT play in supporting people who are struggling.”

Stacey Bolingbroke, People Wellbeing and Engagement Manager, added: “We are so grateful to everyone who attended and supported. Your kind messages, presence and encouragement highlighted the importance of talking openly about suicide and was a heartfelt beginning to that conversation.

“A huge thank you to Gillian Gratton and Mark Fincher who did us proud. Without you, this event simply wouldn’t have been possible.”