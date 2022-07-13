Battle business named as one of the most sustainable companies in the world

Founded just three years ago by local resident David Macdonald, Path Financial works with families, couples and individuals across the UK to help them align their pensions and investments with their values. They do this by investing only in companies and funds that are actively supporting solutions to the world’s problems.

The business is one of 166 companies globally - and one of only four businesses in East Sussex - to be named ‘Best for the World’ for 2022.

Best for the World is a distinction granted by the global non-profit network B Lab to certified businesses that meet the highest standards of positive social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

Mr Macdonald said: “B Corp is the sustainability gold standard, so we were extremely proud to be awarded B Corp status earlier this year. To be named as a ‘Best for the World’ is the icing on the cake.

“We’re not like other financial advisers. We’re leading at the forefront of financial change, helping people to align their money with their morals and changing perspectives about finance. Becoming a B Corp is an important part of ‘walking the talk’ - it shows people that we are serious about sustainability.

“Many companies are guilty of ‘greenwashing’, misleading people by labelling their services and products as ‘ethical’ or ‘green’ as a marketing tactic. The B Corp badge offers consumers a way of easily recognising businesses who are as ethical and purpose-driven as they say they are.

“A huge congratulations to all of this year’s Best for the World companies across the globe - we’re very proud to be joining this community of inspiring businesses, who are working hard to be part of the change that our world needs.”