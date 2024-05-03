Battle care home embraces Local Gardening Week
Ever since it was first celebrated in 2012, National Gardening Week has grown in popularity, the week raises awareness of the difference gardens and gardening can make to everyone’s lives and helps to inspire people to experience the joy of growing and creating beautiful green spaces.
The theme for this year’s National Gardening Week is ‘Knowledge is Flower.’ Residents and staff have spent the week creating colourful pots, borders and raised beds to fill the home’s garden with beautiful floral displays throughout the summer.
Robert Dura-May, Senior General Manager at Hazel Lodge said: “Our garden is a much loved space, the residents have so much gardening expertise to share and really enjoy deciding what flowers to plant and then watching them grow and change through the seasons. May is such a fantastic time to be outside enjoying the garden and with the home being surrounded by beautiful trees it is such a tonic for us all.”
