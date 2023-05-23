Battle care home honours 'exceptional' Employee of the Month

Carer, Barry Warth has been named Edendale Lodge's Employee of the Month. This recognition highlights Barry's unwavering commitment to his role and his exceptional contributions to the care home community.

Barry, proudly displaying his well-deserved Employee of the Month certificate at Edendale Lodge. A testament to his unwavering dedication and exceptional contributions to our care community.

In the heart of Edendale Lodge Care Home in Battle, there's a team of dedicated professionals whose passion and commitment to providing the best care for residents shine through their daily work. Among them, this month, one individual stands out for his exceptional dedication and work ethic. It's with great pleasure that Edendale Lodge spotlights Barry, Employee of the Month.

Barry's journey at Edendale Lodge has been marked by his unwavering commitment to our residents and his exceptional work. His dedication is evident in his meticulous attention to detail, willingness to go the extra mile, and the warm, friendly rapport he shares with both residents and colleagues. His hard work has not just made a difference, it's created an impact that's impossible to ignore.

The recognition of Barry Warth as the Employee of the Month is not just a testament to his personal achievements and the high standard of professionalism he brings to his role, but also a reflection of Edendale Lodge's commitment to acknowledging and celebrating the hard work and dedication of its staff.

Zoe Kendall, Manager, said: " Our employees are our greatest asset. Their dedication to providing the highest level of care and their passion for making a real difference in our residents' lives are what makes Edendale Lodge a special place."

This recognition of Barry's outstanding contributions comes with hearty congratulations and profound thanks. His hard work, dedication, and positive energy have truly made a difference. His actions have resonated throughout the Lodge, creating a ripple effect of positivity and dedication.