Battle Community Singers to hold big concert

Battle Community Singers

Battle Community Singers are to hold a big concert to celebrate their tenth anniversary

It takes place at St Mary the Virgin Church in Upper Lake, Battle on June 7, from 7pm – 9pm and is in conjunction with Orpheus Male Voice Choir, from Tunbridge Wells.

No tickets are required but there is a suggested donation of £10 and there will be a raffle in the interval. The evening will also see a donation being made to Surviving Christmas.

Chairman Angharad Davies said: “Battle Community Singers started in 2015 as an all-inclusive lively community choir involving people from Battle and the surrounding villages. We meet at the Emmanuel Centre in Battle on Wednesday evenings from 7 to 9 pm.

"We welcome people of all ages and with varying musical ability who just want to sing. There are no auditions. We learn an eclectic repertoire including traditional, classical, African, jazz, spirituals, pop, musicals, and folk. We enjoy part singing and acapella.

"We aim to reach out to the community to promote community spirit and cohesion. We perform during the year at concerts, Care Homes, National Trust properties, Battle Festival, the Big Sing in Hastings, and carol singing at Christmas in Battle. At the Emanuel Centre where we rehearse there is ease of access for the disabled, good local transport links, and ample parking. We are nonprofit making but we do charge a small amount on a term by term basis to cover our costs. We warmly welcome new members.”