Wylands Farm in Battle is teaming up with Hastings and Rother Samaritans to support people this summer.

​The Farm in Powdermill Lane - part of The Family Parks Group - is keen to work closely with its local communities.

It has many attractions on site, including a cafe, farm shop, business centre, woodland walk, fishing and camping sites and is expecting a busy summer season. Staff wanted to be able to give something back to local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July, volunteers from the Samaritans will be at the lovely tranquil location of the Farm every Monday, 10, 17, 24 and 3. between 10am and 2pm. It will be easy to locate the volunteers. There will be a place to retreat to if a discreet and private conversation is needed.

Farm shop staff with a representative from Hastings and Rother Samaritans

Donna Bull from Wylands said: "We are very privileged to be working with the Samaritans, who carry out such a wonderful and valuable role. Please come down if you need to or wish to, and have a chat with their amazing volunteers. We have expanded rapidly in the past 12 months, with thanks to our committed customers, and now we want to give back to the community that has supported us It's been a great start to the summe. With lots to do at Wylands Farm, we encourage everyone to come and take a look at our facilities.”

Shirley, from the Hastings and Rother Samaritans, thanked Wylands and said: "Samaritans do not judge or offer advice or opinions. We are here to listen when things are difficult, help people explore their feelings, and hopefully help them to find their own way forward."

Have you read? Hastings lifeboat crew investigated for sexism