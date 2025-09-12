Gas main works started on September 1 on the A2100 Battle Hill, which are expected to last six weeks.

The works on the outskirts of Battle were supposed to have taken place in August but Southern Gas Networks agreed to delay them until September when the Queensway Gateway Road project in St Leonards was meant to be completed.

Battle Chamber of Commerce said with the six-week closure now under way, it is 'more important than ever that people know Battle remains fully open and accessible'.

Jade Buss, from the chamber, said: “Battle is a treasure trove of independent shops that make a day out here feel like something of a celebration.

“You can’t miss the headlines of the decline of the British High Street, a useful reminder of the challenges facing bricks-and-mortar shopping.

“And yet here's the good news: shoppers are rediscovering the joy of visiting independent shops and buying locally. Recent retail reports point to a “clicks-to-bricks” momentum, where experience, quality and local produce are drawing people back into stores. Shoppers value the unique items, the friendly service and the expertise independents offer, things an algorithm can’t replicate

“There is ample parking in and around the Battle town centre, including convenient car parks within easy walking distance of the shops. The long stay car park in Market Square allows for all day parking for £4.

“Battle train station is only a few minutes walk into the centre and local bus routes that deliver you to the centre of our beautiful town.

“What makes Battle special is its balance: this isn’t a “show” town with just a handful of high end boutiques, it’s a working, breathing high street where you can find almost everything you need. The essentials are here pharmacies, cobblers, butchers, ironmongers, estate agents and accountants alongside the specialists that give Battle its character: antique dealers, jewellers old and new, florists, greeting-cards & gifts, lifestyle stores and beauty salons."

Jade said for food lovers, Battle is 'bursting with flavour'.

She said: “You can buy from the fishmongers and butchers, then pop into the wine shop for the perfect pairing with plenty of local options, or simply take a seat at one of the coffee shops or cafés and watch the High Street go by. Eating out is just as varied: Italian trattorias, Thai kitchen, Chinese takeaway, an Indian restaurant, and of course a traditional fish and chip shop, or a Sunday pub roast all adding international flair to this historic English town.

“And when the shopping is done, Battle comes alive in another way: its pubs and bars. Many of the town’s historic inns and modern local brewery taprooms host live music most weekends, turning a quiet evening into a celebration of local talent.

“For sports fans, several pubs screen the big matches, creating a welcoming space to cheer on your team with friends and neighbours. Whether you’re after folk music, rock covers, or the roar of a Saturday football crowd, Battle’s pubs offer buckets of community spirit. At the end of each month E.L.F (Every Last Friday) takes over the town where musicians tour the many venues involved playing at each one throughout the evening.

“It’s this mix from the practical to the indulgent, from daily life to one-off treasures that makes Battle’s High Street so remarkable. Every visit feels complete, because here, independent businesses don’t just survive side by side: they thrive together, offering choice, character and charm in every step.

“There’s no denying the pressures on retail nationally. But Battle’s High Street shows how a cluster of passionate independents, supported by locals and visitors, can create something resilient and delightful. Every cup of coffee brought in a cafe, every mug hand-painted in a studio, every artwork purchased from an independent shop keeps that local craft and character alive.

“So next time you’re planning to shop skip the endless scrolling and come discover what Battle’s independents have to offer. Taste the bread, meet the maker, pick a unique gift, and stay for a drink, it’s a reminder that shopping locally isn’t just a transaction: it’s a way of keeping a community alive.”

1 . Abbey Green and High Street in Battle Abbey Green and High Street in Battle Photo: staff

2 . Battle Deli Battle Deli Photo: DB Photography Sussex

3 . Battle Deli Battle Deli Photo: DB Photography Sussex