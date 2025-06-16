Battle launched over bid to expand West Sussex village gypsy site

A battle is being launched to increase the size of a gypsy and traveller site in a West Sussex village.

A planning application to station five static caravans, along with three day rooms and space for touring caravans and cars, on land at Greenfield Farm in Valewood Lane, Barns Green near Horsham, was turned down by Horsham District Council.

The council said the caravans would result ‘in an unacceptable cumulative impact on the rural character and appearance of the landscape’ and said that insufficient information had been submitted to establish the protection of the ecological and biodiversity interests of the site.

But an appeal has now been lodged against the decision, despite objections from Itchingfield Parish Council and nearby residents.

Fourteen gypsy and traveller pitches already exist in the area and the parish council says that more static caravans would amount to an overdevelopment of an already-overdeveloped site. They also say there is a lack of drainage and sewage issues in the area.

A decision will now be made by a planning inspector.