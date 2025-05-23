Battle Medieval Fayre takes place over bank holiday weekend

The colourful event opens on the Abbey Green on Sunday May 25 at 10am. During the day people will be able to enjoy, Maypolers, fighting knights, a court jester and a juggling workshop, as well as being able to browse stalls offering food and drink. It runs until 5pm.

There is a full programme of events starting on bank holiday Monday (May 26) at 10am. In addition to Sunday’s programme, there will be dancing giants, Section 5 Drummers, and the crowning of the Battle May Queen at 1.30pm. A parade will take place along Battle High Street from 1pm on the Monday.