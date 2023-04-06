Battle nursery raises funds for London children's hospital in memory of staff member's son

This was a charity chosen personally by Battle Abbey Nursery staff member Mrs Vicki Hewson whose son, Tristan, died when he was just 22 months old.
This was following a battle with several rare birth conditions, the most serious being 'transitions of the great arteries’ a birth defect of the heart in which the two main arteries carrying blood out of the heart – the main pulmonary artery and the aorta – are switched in position.
Tristan spent most of his short life in the Evelina where he was cared for compassionately and without compromise by the wonderful staff.
Mrs Amy Lee, Nursery Deputy Manager said: ‘Battle Abbey Nursery held a fund-raising week featuring a raffle with cake sale, we also dressed as someone we loved, had a French themed style breakfast; with freshly cooked pastries, made French flags and built the Arc de Triomphe with wooden blocks.
"We held a colour splash day, wearing as many colours as possible to represent the rainbow roses Tristan had at his funeral. I’m delighted to say we raised a fantastic £2,000 in total.”
Mr and Mrs Hewson visited the Evelina Hospital on Sunday March 26 to present them with the cheque, they also brought lots of Easter eggs with them for the children currently undergoing treatment in hospital.
Vicki Hewson said: "A huge thank you to everyone who joined in with the fundraising activities at the Nursery. I am overwhelmed with the support and kind words from you all. Thank you for listening to our story, in fact thank you just doesn't seem enough, I am sure Tristan will be smiling."
The nursery plans to cover further charities personal to staff including Crohn's and Colitis and Dyspraxia.