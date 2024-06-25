Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The famous Battle of Hastings in 1066 may have taken place elsewhere in East Sussex, according to new research published in an article in a history journal.

The article, which features in the International Journal of Military History and Historiography suggests the event may not have happened near Battle, as is commonly believed.

The paper, written by Dr Rebecca Welshman, from the University of Liverpool and Simon Coleman, from West Dean College, suggests Heathfield was the place where the decisive battle took place.

The paper comes after five years of research into the location of the battle, which marked the beginning of the Norman Conquest of England.

Battle of Hastings re-enactment at Battle Abbey. Photo by Andrew Clifton.

The Battle of Hastings was fought on October 14, 1066 between the Norman-French army of William, Duke of Normandy, and an English army under the Anglo-Saxon King Harold Godwinson.

In the paper, Dr Welshman and Mr Coleman said: “The exact location of the Battle of Hastings remains a question of debate. We identify previously unknown 18th and 19th century sources that locate the battle near Old Heathfield in East Sussex, 10 miles north-west of Battle Abbey, on land once known as Heathfield Down and ‘Slaughter Common’.

“Heathfield Down was a likely conflict area due to its communication links, topography and strategic location, and Harold being stationed here could explain why he was taken by surprise, according to English sources.

“Generations of scholars have analysed the sources, traditions and theories relating to how the battle was won and lost, and more has been written about Hastings than any other British battle.

“Among battles of the Anglo-Saxon era Hastings is exceptional in possessing an official battlefield which predominantly lies within the grounds of Battle Abbey, in the town of Battle, East Sussex.

“This status derives from the tradition that the Abbey was built on the battlefield by order of William I, a tradition that can be traced back to the end of the 11th century.

“In 1995, English Heritage, the owner of Battle Abbey, stated that ‘…there is little argument as to the location of the battlefield of Hastings. Indeed some historians have espoused a degree of certainty which is rarely met when dealing with battlefields’.

