Battle theatre cast releases “nude” calender

Battle Theatrical Society released the calender to coincide with its May and July production of Calendar Girls: The Musical!
A spokesperson for the society said: “Huge thanks to amazing photographer Simon Newbury, designer, Cliff Brooker and Phil Dalton at Fastprint and Design Hastings for making this happen.
“As well as the cast of our show, the calendar features familiar faces from 11 different Battle businesses – as you’ve nevel seen them before!”
Profits from sales of the calendar will be shared equally between Battle Theatrical Society and St Michael’s Hospice for Hastings and Rother.
They’ll be on sale at the box office at Battle Memorial Hall between May 5 and May 7 from 6.30pm.
The calender will then be sold in various Battle shops from May 9.
