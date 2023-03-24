Battle Town Council thanks 'amazing team' of residents who took part in litter pick

Battle Town Council extends its thanks to an amazing team of Battle residents who took part in a Community Litter Pick as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean initiative.

More than twenty volunteers gathered and cleared Chain Lane, the Cricket Field, Marley Lane to Battle Great Wood and to the train station, Coronation Gardens and North Trade Road.

There was more litter than anticipated with each participant collecting at least one bin bag each in the two-hour dedicated time period. Two particularly determined litter pickers collected six to eight bags between them.

The Brownies joined in later in the day and cleared Market Square and Mansers Shaw. They went home caked in mud but feedback from parents was positive: “My daughter loved it, and it’s only mud. She was very funny about how far the group had walked!”; “My daughter came home buzzing from today’s litter picking outing. Who knew clearing rubbish would be so much fun”; “It’s lovely for them to get outside and enjoy nature. We do it as a family but it’s more fun for them with others their age”.

Battle Litter Pickers: we didn't unearth any ancient treasure but the place is tidier

Local groups that rallied to the call included: Battle Area Green Drinks, Battle Health Walkers, Battle Ramblers, Battle Town Football Club, the Claverham Community College Wombles, Wild About Battle and many residents not attached to a particular group.

The Council have since received a number of pledges for involvement in 2024 when they hope to host an even bigger and tidier Spring Clean.

It is not too late to join in this year’s Great British Spring Clean which runs until 2nd April. Battle Town Council have a number of litter picking kits that can be loaned out and will support any volunteers who wish to have such a positive impact on the environment and on communities.

According to research by Keep Britain Tidy 85% of participants felt more pride in their local area after getting involved, 74% of participants agreed that taking part helped to improve their mood and 76% of participants felt empowered to make a change for good.

