Battles Through History Show returns to Sussex

The Battles Through History Show returned to the South of England Showground on Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th October.

The event offered a spectacular family day out with dramatic battle reenactments, horses, camels, military vehicles, helicopters, wargamers and modelmakers, Authors and speakers, children’s activities, field gun sports, and even some familiar faces from film and fantasy — Indiana Jones and Star Wars characters among them.

Younger visitors loved meeting Corporal Brock, the shows Napoleonic Badger Mascot. It’s not just about the military — there were a vast range of traders (not all militaria!), plus live music, evening entertainment, and great food and drink. A highlight for many was the vintage open-top bus “Sir Martin Frobisher”, offered free rides around the showground.

Arena highlights included the WWI skills at arms horse display, the daily WW2 battle at 4pm and a vehicle parade at 4:30pm.

See 30 pictures from the event over the next few pages

Battles Through History at the South Of England Showground. SR2510053 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards

