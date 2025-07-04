BBC gardening expert to attend Hospice Open garden event in Hastings

By Andy Hemsley
Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:19 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 11:22 BST
Hospice Open Gardensplaceholder image
Hospice Open Gardens
Budding gardeners are invited to the St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens in St Leonards on Sea, on Saturday 12th July, for a day of inspiration, expert advice and tips to make the most of your green spaces.

Renowned BBC Radio garden expert, Jean Griffin will be joining the Hospice in their own gardens on Upper Maze Hill, and on hand to answer any questions or help solve some green fingered conundrums! She will be hosting Q&A sessions with some of her BBC Radio colleagues at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

You can submit your questions in advance - just email the Hospice at [email protected], to ensure Jean doesn’t miss any of the things you’d like advice on.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “With beautiful grounds to explore and expert knowledge on offer, the St Leonards on Sea Open Gardens is perfect for families, gardening enthusiasts, or anyone looking for a tranquil afternoon out.”

For more information about Open Gardens tickets and the rest of the gardens opening on that date, visit their website: stmichaelshospice.com/event/open-gardens-2025

St Michael's Hospice needs to raise £6.3 million a year to continue providing care and support to the community of Hastings and Rother. The Hospice's services are free of charge.

