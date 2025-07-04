BBC gardening expert to attend Hospice Open garden event in Hastings
Renowned BBC Radio garden expert, Jean Griffin will be joining the Hospice in their own gardens on Upper Maze Hill, and on hand to answer any questions or help solve some green fingered conundrums! She will be hosting Q&A sessions with some of her BBC Radio colleagues at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.
You can submit your questions in advance - just email the Hospice at [email protected], to ensure Jean doesn’t miss any of the things you’d like advice on.
A spokesperson for the hospice said: “With beautiful grounds to explore and expert knowledge on offer, the St Leonards on Sea Open Gardens is perfect for families, gardening enthusiasts, or anyone looking for a tranquil afternoon out.”
For more information about Open Gardens tickets and the rest of the gardens opening on that date, visit their website: stmichaelshospice.com/event/open-gardens-2025
St Michael's Hospice needs to raise £6.3 million a year to continue providing care and support to the community of Hastings and Rother. The Hospice's services are free of charge.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.