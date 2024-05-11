BBC One TV show 'Great British Sewing Bee' looking for their next stars in Sussex

Sewing Bee.

The Great British Sewing Bee is casting for it’s an eleventh series and are looking for the next collection of sewers to enter the sewing room.

In a statement from the popular BBC Show, they said: “We’re looking for Britain’s best home sewers to enter the sewing room! Are you passionate about patterns? Crowned with creativity? Fabulous at fitting? Applications for the next series are now open Do you know someone who loves to make their own clothes and has a unique style? Someone who’s thready to rise to the challenge? Sew, if you or someone you know is a talented sewer, don’t be spoolish, apply now!”

The website to apply can be found by clicking here. The deadline is Wednesday, May 15. If an applicant has been successful to the next stage they will contacted by a

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...