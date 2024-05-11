BBC One TV show 'Great British Sewing Bee' looking for their next stars in Sussex
In a statement from the popular BBC Show, they said: “We’re looking for Britain’s best home sewers to enter the sewing room! Are you passionate about patterns? Crowned with creativity? Fabulous at fitting? Applications for the next series are now open Do you know someone who loves to make their own clothes and has a unique style? Someone who’s thready to rise to the challenge? Sew, if you or someone you know is a talented sewer, don’t be spoolish, apply now!”
The website to apply can be found by clicking here. The deadline is Wednesday, May 15. If an applicant has been successful to the next stage they will contacted by a
member of the production team. If an applicant has not heard from them by Friday 28th June 2024, then unfortunately the application has not been successful.
